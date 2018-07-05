Turbulence in Democrat James Smith's campaign after another top staffer leaves

S.C. governor candidate James Smith's spokeswoman is leaving the Columbia Democrat's campaign — roughly two weeks after Democratic Party's nominee cut ties with his campaign manager.

The campaign said its former spokeswoman, Alyssa Miller, is leaving to become a partner with management consulting firm Plus One Strategies in Connecticut.

"Mandy (Powers Norrell, Smith's lieutenant governor pick) and I deeply appreciate the tremendous contribution Alyssa made to the campaign over the last few months, and wish her great success going forward," Smith said in a statement.

Miller did not elaborate past Smith's statement, but said Thursday she enjoyed working on the campaign and with Smith and Powers Norrell.

"I have no doubt in my mind that in November, South Carolinians will make the right choice and elect both of these eminently qualified candidates to the office of governor and lieutenant governor," she said.

"I look forward to casting my vote for both of them and will continue to support the campaign as it moves forward."

Miller, who previously worked for Planned Parenthood in the Carolinas and New York, is the second high-profile departure for Smith's campaign in the past few weeks. It comes as Smith's campaign shifts its focus to the November general election. The 11-term S.C. House veteran hopes to spring an improbable upset of Republican Gov. Henry McMaster to become the first Democrat to land the Governor's Mansion in two decades.

In June, Smith cut ties with his campaign manager Mike McCauley, who previously worked on then-candidate Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign. Smith's campaign still is working to fill McCauley's position.

Replacing Miller as communications director is Bennettsville native Brad Warthen, a former editorial page editor at The State newspaper. Noah Barker, a rising high school senior, who was recently elected governor of Palmetto Boys State, will handle the campaign's social media.

“I’ve known Brad since the first time I ran for public office, and Mandy and I greatly value his perspective on the issues facing our state," Smith said.

"I know he can help us win in November."

Smith won the June 12 Democratic primary in a three-way race against Charleston technology consultant Phil Noble and Florence attorney Marguerite Willis.