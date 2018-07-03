SC Irish Travelers linked to $1 million murder-for-hire scheme in Texas

Three people, including an associate of the S.C. Irish Travelers, were arraigned Tuesday in a federal courtroom in Columbia on charges they fraudulently obtained life insurance policies on an elderly Texas woman who was later killed for the insurance payout.
"This originated out of the investigation in Murphy Village," assistant U.S. Attorney Jim May told Magistrate Judge Paige Gossett, explaining why the three middle-aged defendants — Charles Mercier, of North Augusta, and Mark Buckland and Virginia Buckland, both of Texas — were in court charged in a Texas murder-for-hire plot.
Murphy Village, in western South Carolina near Aiken and North Augusta, is an Irish Traveler community where May, the FBI and other law agencies have been conducting a five-year investigation into a series of frauds carried out by Travelers and their associates.
So far, some 50 Irish Travelers and associates have been convicted of financial crimes in that probe, May said in federal court on Tuesday.
If Tuesday's murder-related charges hold up in court, however, that would represent a significant leap into violence by at least some Travelers or their associates. Travelers have been convicted of numerous serious white-collar crimes so far, but none involved killing other people.
May did not give details of the alleged murder-for-hire plot during Tuesday's arraignment, which is an initial court hearing to formally notify defendants of charges against them — in this case, a conspiracy to commit insurance fraud by which "members of the conspiracy obtained insurance policies on an elderly woman." The three were each given a $25,000 unsecured bond and released on their promise to show up at future court proceedings. They could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison on the charge.
It was "a part of the scheme ... to defraud the insurance company to cause the death of the insured by stabbing and bludgeoning, to make the defendants immediately eligible to collect the benefits of the policy," an indictment in the case said.
In Texas, the court proceedings involving the brutal 2014 slaying of 69-year-old housekeeper Anita Fox have been widely reported on by one of the The State's sister papers, the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram, and other news media.
In news accounts of the case, Mercier was identified as a man who helped write life insurance policies almost exclusively for Travelers, and he had written five policies on Fox in 2007 and 2008, the Star-Telegram reported. In court proceedings, accounts varied as to whether Fox was aware of the insurance policies on her life.
According to news accounts, police charged two Irish Travelers — Bernard "Little Joe" Gorman and Bernard "Big Joe" Gorman —with Fox's death. "Big Joe" Gorman died of natural causes before he could be brought to trial. But in 2017, "Little Joe" Gorman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and is serving a 14-year prison sentence in Texas.
According to court records, a favored scheme of SC's Irish Travelers is to take out a life insurance policy on an elderly person for a large payoff amount upon the person's death. Other Travelers are enlisted in the scheme, and they help pay the monthly premiums in hopes of an early death and a large payout, federal records say.
Murphy Village is located near the Georgia-South Carolina state line between Aiken and Edgefield counties. Between 2,500 and 4,000 people live there, according to prosecution briefs. Its residents are called "Travelers" because many of the men leave home for months at a time and travel the country, working various jobs and often running afoul of the law because of quickly done, substandard work, according to federal prosecutors.
One of the defendants, Virginia Buckland, was described as the daughter of Fox, the murdered woman.
Virginia Buckland was represented by attorney Rose Mary Parham of Florence. Mark Buckland is represented by Debbie Barbier of Columbia. Mercier was represented by federal public defender Kathy Evatt. All declined comment.
In court, the Bucklands described themselves as "English Travelers." That class of Travelers is apparently neither large nor well-known. The State was unable to learn details about that group.
