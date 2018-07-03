8-foot alligator 'pedestrian' crosses busy SC road with police escort

As if the holiday week plus construction wasn't enough to slow down traffic near Compass Rose Park on Hilton Head Island, an alligator decided to try out the route himself on Friday night.

Not far away from the statue modeled after the iconic photo of an alligator walking with Sea Pines developer Charles Fraser, the roughly 8-foot-long alligator can be seen about 7 p.m. on video that shows him sauntering past construction equipment, piles of rubble and orange flags marking utility lines.

Work in the area is being done to align the intersection where New Orleans Road and Office Park Road meet at Pope Avenue near the Sea Pines traffic circle.

The alligator climbed up a pile of gravel as deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office directed drivers and kept back the large crowd of bystanders.

Capt. Bob Bromage, spokesman for the Sheriff's Office, said officers were on scene about an hour and directed traffic as the alligator crossed Pope Avenue and New Orleans Road.

He said no one was injured.

After soaking up warmth from the pavement on New Orleans Road, the alligator made his way slowly through the parking lot at Fountain Center and safely into the woods, Bromage said.

On the other side of the woods is the Shipyard Golf Club, and a large pond can be seen on the map.

The Sandbar Beach Eats posted a video clip showing part of the alligator's trek on its Facebook page.

One commenter quipped that "as a pedestrian," the alligator had the right of way.

"I don't understand why they aren't shooing him away!" wrote one person.

"Are you volunteering?" someone posted in response, with winking and laughing emojis tacked onto the end.

"They don't really shoo," another commenter explained.