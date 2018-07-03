He didn't have a driver's license but had stolen gun, drugs and $144,000 in bundles, SC cops say

When a South Carolina man was pulled over during a routine traffic stop, law enforcement discovered much more than a reckless driver.

Aiken Department of Public Safety officers found drugs, guns and a large amount of money bundled in packages when they stopped Kyson Jamal Coleman on June 30.

It began after officers responded to a driving complaint, according to the incident report. The driver of a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck was acting so recklessly behind the wheel that another driver pulled over and waited for law enforcement to arrive to report the illegal passing and running of red lights.

While department of public safety officers were talking with the man, Coleman walked out of a fast-food restaurant and was identified as the reckless driver.

The 23-year-old North Augusta resident "had glassy eyes and appeared that he may be under the influence of some type of drug," according to the incident report. The officers discovered he did not have a driver's license.

Officers began to search Coleman's truck, only to smell "the overpowering odor of marijuana," after opening a door, the incident report said. The officers read Coleman his rights.

He confessed that there were two guns in the truck that he had bought on the street, but was uncertain if they were stolen or not, ADPS reported. It turned out one of the Glock's was reported stolen.

Further search of the Dodge and of Coleman uncovered ammunition, three cell phones, a scale, marijuana, cocaine and "a large quantity of cash ... packaged in large bundles," according to law enforcement.

It turned out to be $144,817.86 in cash in $100s, $50s, $20s, $10s and $5s, ADPS reported.

When asked about the money, Coleman called it his life's savings, but did not put it in a bank because he "is moving," according to the incident report. Coleman added that he does not work, he just "helps" his sick mother.

The money was seized after Coleman was arrested and taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

Coleman was charged with simple possession of marijuana (second offense), trafficking cocaine (second offense), possession with intent to distribute cocaine within 1⁄2 mile of a school, and possession of a stolen pistol, ADPS reported.

According to the incident report, Coleman told the officers that he was not allowed to posses a firearm because of past charges.