Watch SC cops sing their hearts out in lip sync challenge

In turns out a lot of S.C. law enforcement officers are great singers, or at least they can pretend to be on social media
S.C. police departments are challenging each other in an online lip sync challenge.
Officers around South Carolina are tagging each other in videos on social media singing along to pop music in their patrol cars, part of a national internet trend.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department posted a video to Facebook on Tuesday of investigators Mike Bouknight and George Simmons singing along to the Meghan Trainor hit "All About That Bass."
In the Upstate, the York County Sheriff's Office posted their own video using "Hold My Hand" by South Carolina's own Hootie and the Blowfish. The shades-wearing deputy even has a microphone prop.
In their video, York County challenges Rock Hill Police Department to post their own, which the department had not done as of Wednesday morning.
Other S.C. departments are also responding to the challenge. Anderson County deputies Sgt. Villegas and Cpl. Wilkinson are shown singing along to the Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way" in their video.
The post on the department's Facebook page explains the deputies "had a little time on their hands today at lunch," and as the music fades out one deputy asks the other, "So do you want to take that larceny?" The driver responds "Oh, OK, yeah," and puts the patrol car in drive.
The video challenges other shifts at Anderson County plus several other agencies, including Anderson city police, who posted their own video with officer Shane Bearden energetically singing Britney Spears.
Pickens County sheriff's deputies also responded to the challenge. Tyler LeDuc posted video of a pair of deputies signing along to Carly Rae Jepson's "Call Me Maybe."
The dueling videos are part of a nationwide trend of law enforcement agencies taking part in the challenge. Agencies as far away as Jackson County, Texas, are also taking part in the challenge.
