South Carolina

She escaped SC cops and is still missing – in handcuffs, one boot and one flip flop

By Aaron Moody

July 04, 2018 01:51 PM

A woman who escaped from a patrol car Tuesday night remained on the loose as of Wednesday afternoon, South Carolina authorities said.

Dorchester County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jamie Lee McCallister for public disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia after receiving three calls of a suspicious person in Summerville’s Greenhurst neighborhood.

But McCallister, 24, pried open a rear window and escaped, and couldn’t be found after an “extensive search, including tracking with a bloodhound,” Major Tony Phinney said in a press release.

McCallister was last seen in handcuffs, a black bra, a short skirt, and one black boot and one flip-flop style sandal, Phinney said.

Anyone with information on McCallister’s location is asked to DCSO dispatch 843-873-5111 or your local law enforcement agency.

