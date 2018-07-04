Police: Large fight, no active shooter at Myrtle Beach's Broadway at the Beach

Despite social media and other reports, Myrtle Beach Police say there was no shooting or active shooter at Broadway at the Beach o Wednesday night.
According to Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby officers responded to Broadway at the Beach for a large fight. During the fight, someone in the crowd referenced a gun, which caused people to run.
There is no evidence that shots were fired and it is not an active shooter situation, according to Crosby.
Dozens of people posted on social media after the incident about a shooting at Broadway at the Beach, reports which police say are inaccurate.
Inder Gill was at Broadway at the Beach with friends and family when the incident began. He said he was in a candy store and saw people fleeing from one door to the other. Gill said ducked behind a counter for safety where a mother was telling her kids to get down and said there was a shooting.
"There was a lot of panic," he said. Later he added, "I was just scared."
Gill said the biggest relief came when he met with his family again and saw everybody was OK.
