Katie Arrington, Lowcountry lawmaker seriously injured in wreck, headed home

South Carolina Republican congressional candidate Katie Arrington thanked God and her friend and driver Jaqueline Goff for saving her life.

"When we braced for impact, we braced to hold onto each other," Arrington said through tears. "I owe Jackie Goff my life. God and Jackie are my saviors."

The 47-year-old state lawmaker spoke with reporters for the first time since she was severely injured in a car wreck last month, before heading home with her family.

"If any of you do not believe in God, look at the woman sitting before you," Arrington said at a news conference Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. "MUSC is a gem, not only to South Carolina but the Southeast."

Arrington sustained a fracture in her back and several broken ribs, and underwent several major surgeries, including the removal of a portion of her small intestine and a portion of her colon. She sat in a wheelchair with one leg in a cast.

MUSC neurosurgeon Dr. Avery Buchholz said "there is no easy path through this. Externally she looks great, but internally she is still healing," but anticipates Arrington will make a full recovery.

Arrington was severely injured in a head-on collision by a driver driving the wrong way on a Charleston County highway on June 22. Goff, who was driving Arrington, was also critically injured and remains in the hospital. The other driver, 69-year-old Helen White, was killed.

Arrington offered her "deepest and profound condolences" to White's family.

The first-term state representative from Summerville was injured a little more than a week after having ousted U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in South Carolina's June 12 GOP primary. Arringotn received the backing of President Donald Trump just hours before polls closed, despite being encouraged not to by his political representatives.

Democratic nominee Joe Cunningham suspended campaign activities for a few days following the crash and wished Arrington a full recovery, as did Sanford.

South Carolina's junior Sen. Tim Scott, who previously held the coastal 1st District congressional seat, will stand in as a surrogate for Arrington at upcoming campaign events.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is preparing to make crucial investments in the district, according to a spokesperson for the party’s official fundraising arm for House candidates.

"This campaign has never stopped for me," Arrington said, but adding she plans to heed doctors' advice and take it easy.

"But I am a determined woman and this has made me stronger," she said.

Arrington said she still had ventilators in her mouth when she started writing the words in the air: "CAMP."

"What does that mean?" she said she asked her husband Rob.

"Campaign," he said.

Arrington thanked people for the outpouring of support she's received while recovering in the hospital, including prayer vigils, prayer shawls and rosaries.

"To everybody watching and everybody in this room, I'm just like you," she said. "And I'm really just a nobody. The fact that you opened your hearts and your prayers to me, I'm just somebody who wants to serve. I don't deserve it. I thank you for picking me."