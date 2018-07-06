With 2 storms brewing in the Atlantic, what could that mean for Carolina beachgoers?

In less than a day, Tropical Storm Beryl was upgraded to the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season and another system brewing near the Carolinas has a high chance of tropical development.
So, what could that bring to the North and South Carolina coasts?
"Beryl is expected to move westward and eventually it's gonna run into wind shear and start to weaken as it reaches the Antilles," said Dave Loewenthal, forecaster with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. "We're not expecting anything from Beryl right now."
As far as the low-pressure system offshore, it has a 70 percent chance of cyclone development over the next two days and that it's increasing the likeliness of showers and thunderstorms, according to an 8 a.m. National Hurricane Center weather outlook.
"It's expected to just sit off the coast and we may have an increased rip current threat due to the system and we may get some moisture from it in a few days. Again, it's a little uncertain at this time, so we'll just have to keep an eye on it," Loewenthal explained.
But Loewenthal added it's hard to tell what its exact impacts on the Carolinas will be, as it is still forming.
"Right now it's in its infancy and it's still forming and it's not going anywhere for the next couple of days, so it's gonna sit off the coast and we're just gonna have to watch and see if it intensifies or not," he said.
Hurricane Beryl, a Category 1 hurricane, is the second named storm of this year's Atlantic hurricane season. Tropical Storm Alberto was the season's first, which developed in late May.
