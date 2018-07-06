Person dead after fall from Ocean Boulevard resort

A person died after a fall from the Island Vista Resort at 6000 N. Ocean Boulevard, according to Myrtle Beach police.
Capt. Joey Crosby, spokesman with Myrtle Beach police, said authorities are investigating.
People who live nearby said they didn't hear anything until police vehicles arrived. Police officers investigated an area underneath a six-story parking garage. The victim was covered by a sheet in the entrance to the garage.
A woman died on Tuesday after falling from a balcony at the Westgate Resort at 415 S. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach, and a man died after a fall from the Patricia Grand Hotel in Myrtle Beach on June 20.
Employees at the Island Vista Resort declined to comment.
