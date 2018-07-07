Child shot at Myrtle Beach Ocean Boulevard hotel

A child was rushed to the hospital after being shot in a room at Oceans One Resort on Saturday evening, according to fire officials.
Myrtle Beach Police described the shooting as "accidental."
The child was at 107 S. Ocean Blvd. when it was shot, Myrtle Beach Fire Lt. Jonathan Evans said. The victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The incident happened at about 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach Police and Myrtle Beach Fire and Rescue crews responded to the scene. Officers closed a section of Ocean Boulevard and areas near the hotel were taped off.
Myrtle Beach Police detectives are investigating the incident.
