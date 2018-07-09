Tropical Storm Chris brings South Carolina swimming warnings

Tropical Storm Chris has prompted warnings to swimmers and surfers in South Carolina.
The National Weather Service does not have any tropical storm or hurricane warnings in effect in South Carolina. But forecasters said swimming could be dangerous in Georgetown and Horry counties on Monday.
The weather service said current conditions could create currents than can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents or piers and jetties.
At 5 a.m., Chris was about 200 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The storm has winds of 60 mph. It is moving south at 1 mph. The storm is expected to be stationary for the next day or so. It is expected to move northeast beginning late Tuesday.
