Another SC man charged with fatally beating a woman — the second in a week

Just one week after a Midlands man was charged with fatally beating his girlfriend, another man was charged beating his wife to death.
Curtis Brian Varner, 57, of Milligan Street in Newberry, is charged with murder in the death of his wife, 63-year-old Cathy Varner, the Newberry County Coroner's Office said Monday night.
Newberry police officers responded Sunday to the Varners' home after they were asked to check on Cathy Varner, according to the release. They found the woman unresponsive.
An autopsy later revealed she died of multiple blunt force injuries from a beating, Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece said.
The release did not say what prompted the deadly beating or who asked police to check on Cathy Varner.
Her death came exactly one week after an Orangeburg County man was charged with fatally beating his girlfriend after she confronted him about his drug use.
South Carolina has consistently been one of the top states in the nation for women killed by men. The Palmetto State ranked No. 5 in the Violence Policy Center's most recent numbers, released in September 2017.
