Security cameras appear to show kids helping rob homes in SC crime spree

A Charleston elected official’s family is among the latest victims of a wave of home and vehicle break-ins that appear, based on surveillance footage, to be committed by a man and two children.
City Councilman Harry Griffin posted home security photos and videos to Facebook showing two people enter his family home in the Shadowmoss neighborhood in West Ashley early Thursday morning.
He said in comments that his family was at home when suspects entered their house twice, at 2:50 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., and broke into his brother’s car.
One video shows what appears to be a male suspect opening a door, looking around and leaving as a dog barks in the background.
Another clip shows the same person enter again, followed by a shorter suspect. Both hurry back out the door after a dog barks again.
The two people appear to be part of the trio of suspects who have been captured on multiple surveillance cameras in West Ashley and Ravenel neighborhoods this month.
Many people have commented on social media posts that two of the subjects appear to be children.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office reported numerous homes and vehicles targeted about 4:30 a.m. in the Bulow Landing and Poplar Grove subdivisions in Ravenel on July 2.
The tallest of three suspects shown in surveillance footage may have a tattoo similar to an Egyptian ankh symbol on his inner left forearm, the sheriff’s office said in the post.
Another person posted photos and videos after vehicle break-ins that they said took place at 4 a.m. on July 6 in Church Creek and Magnolia Ranch subdivisions in West Ashley.
“These are young kids with an older brother, friend or parent,” Mona King wrote on Facebook.
Sheriff’s office detectives are working with the Charleston Police Department to compare the numerous incidents, CCSO spokesman Capt. Roger Antonio said Thursday.
“Both agencies are working together to determine similarities, although we do have suspicions that they’re connected,” Antonio said.
