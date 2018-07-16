Here’s how much SC college presidents get paid compared to their peers

Wages in S.C. are stagnant, and public employees are paid less than other states — but that’s not something college presidents have to worry about.
Presidents at both the University of South Carolina and Clemson were among the top 50 highest paid professors in the 2016-2017 academic year, according to a recently released report from Chronicle on Higher Education.
Clemson University President James Clements is the 23rd highest paid college president at the country, the report said. With a salary of $809,334 in the 2016-2017 school year, it took tuition from 57 students to pay his salary, according to the report. In Clements’ first full academic year at Clemson, 2014, he received a $775,160 salary. That’s a 1.4 percent increase since he started, after adjusting for inflation.
The Chronicle on Higher Education’s annual report includes information on 1,200 top executives at 250 public universities and 600 private colleges. The highest paid college president in the country was Louisville’s James Ramsey, who draws an annual salary of $4,290,232.
University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides, was paid $691,592 — equivalent to tuition from 58 students — in the 2016-2017 school year, ranking as the 42nd highest paid public college president in the country, according to the report. In 2010, the earliest year measured in the study, Pastides received a $539,458 salary. That’s a 13 percent increase since he started, even after adjusting for inflation. However, Pastides received a lower salary in 2016-2017 than he did the year before, according to the study.
By comparison, Gov. Henry McMaster makes $106,078 per year, according to state data.
Both Pastides and Clements fell in the rankings of highest paid college executives. In 2015-2016, Pastides was ranked 28th highest paid college president and Clements was ranked 19th. Neither Clements not Pastides are the highest paid employees at their schools. That falls to the football coaches, USC’s Will Muschamp who makes $1.2 million per year, and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, who makes $5.4 million per year.
With the exception of USC and Clemson, colleges and universities in South Carolina fell much lower on the list. S.C. State’s James E. Clark ranks 215 and makes a salary of $230,000. Furman University’s Elizabeth Davis ranked 242 of 556 private institutions and made $450,276.
Here is how much each S.C. college president was paid in the 2016-2017 school year (unless specified otherwise). Note: some S.C. colleges were not included in the report.
James P. Clements, Clemson University: $809,334
Harris Pastides, University of South Carolina: $691,592
Elizabeth Davis, Furman University: $450,276 (2015)
Nayef H. Samhat, Wofford College: $408,363 (2015)
Evans P. Whitaker, Anderson University (S.C.): $390,409 (2015)
James E. Clark, South Carolina State University: $230,000
Robert Staton, Presbyterian College: $132,472 (2015)
Source: Chronicle of Higher Education “Executive Compensation at Private and Public Colleges”
