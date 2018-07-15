How can you tell if your boat is going too fast in a no wake zone? We show you

The SC Department of Natural Resources wants people to obey no wake zones, but not everyone knows how to navigate them at the proper speed. Here, two officers show you how fast you can go.
By
Up Next
The SC Department of Natural Resources wants people to obey no wake zones, but not everyone knows how to navigate them at the proper speed. Here, two officers show you how fast you can go.
By

South Carolina

Mother ejected, run over by family’s boat in fatal SC accident

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

July 15, 2018 01:20 PM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

A woman was killed after being thrown from her family’s boat and then run over by the vessel in a Lowcountry waterway on Saturday.

The accident happened around noon Saturday near mile marker 102 in the Intracoastal Waterway, not far from the Isle of Palms Marina, according to Capt. Robert McCullough of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

A couple and their two children had just departed the marina for a day trip on their Carolina skiff when the flat-bottom boat hit something in the water, McCullough said.

“It appears they struck something — we think it may have been an oyster bed — and it threw the wife from the boat,” McCullough said. “And the boat continued over her.”

Charleston County Deputy Coroner Kimberly Rhoton identified the victim on Sunday afternoon as 37-year-old Stephanie Rechtin, of Mount Pleasant. Rechtin died at the scene from her injuries.

“Right now it appears to be a tragic accident,” McCullough said. “We have no indications of alcohol or anything at this point.”

The accident remains under investigation by the Department of Natural Resources, which investigates all boating collisions in South Carolina.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

  Comments  