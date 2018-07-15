Her sexual advances were rebuffed, so she attacked people with a knife, SC police say

A South Carolina woman reacted violently after her sexual advances were rejected Saturday, police say.

Tyanna Celeste Robinson was cooking at her Spartanburg apartment with a female visitor after 1 p.m., but “got angry when she would not have sex with her,” according to the police department, which said that Robinson “began to threaten her with a knife and stated that she would kill her.”

The woman ran to a neighboring apartment and hid inside with the female resident of that unit, according to the incident report. Undaunted, Robinson banged on the door before punching a hole in it, the report said.

Another female resident of the apartment building checked on the commotion and entered the apartment, police said. Robinson then held all three women inside hostage, police reported.

Police said the third woman called for help from her brother, who arrived and held Robinson’s arms to allow the other three women to leave. However, outside of the apartment, Robinson used the knife to cut the man on his arm, the incident report said.

At that time, calls were made to the police, who arrived and “observed a trail of blood,” according to the incident report. Police detained Robinson, who reportedly admitted that she “sliced” the man with a kitchen knife. She told police it was in self-defense because he had entered her apartment uninvited while she was cooking with friends then began assaulting her with closed fists, the report said.

After police interviewed the other women, Robinson was charged with first- and third-degree assault and battery and was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, according to jail records.

Robinson remains behind bars after her bond was set at $30,000, WSPA.com reported.

There was no word on the man’s injury or if he was taken to a hospital for treatment.