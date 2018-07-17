Officials name 2 teens killed at South Carolina apartment

Officials have released the names of two teens who were shot to death at an apartment complex near the South Carolina coast.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office told news outlets the victims in Sunday night's shootings were 15-year-old Taleket Williams and 17-year-old Juquel Young, both of Charleston
Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said officers found the bodies of the teens near a basketball court at the apartment complex.
No arrests have been made. Francis says the department has increased patrols in the area.
