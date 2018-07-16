He disappeared swimming at SC state park and drowned before family found him, coroner says

A man who went swimming with family at a South Carolina state park Sunday never made it back to his Georgia home.

Juan Manual Pantoja Negrete drowned while swimming at Calhoun Falls State Park, according to the Abbeville County Coroner’s Office.

The 41-year-old Elberton, Georgia, resident was swimming with his family, who said he disappeared, indexjournal.com reported.

After about 30 minutes, the coroner said Negrete’s family discovered his body in about 5 feet of water, according to WYFF-4.com.

About 6:30 p.m., Negrete’s body was pulled from the water and CPR was attempted, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, foxcarolina.com reported.

A call was made to the coroner’s office at 7:50 p.m., according to indexjournal.com.

The coroner said Negrete’s death was “ruled an accidental freshwater drowning,” WYFF-4.com reported.

The drowning remains under investigation by the Department of Natural Resources and the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office, according to foxcarolina.com.