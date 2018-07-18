Chick-fil-A to put popular item out to pasture in 2019, and customers are bellyaching

At the end of the year, Chick-fil-A will “retire” an item that has proven to be very popular with its customers.

So popular, that many have taken to social media to voice their disapproval.

And what has fans so upset? This is the last year Chick-fil-A is offering its Cow Calendars.

For 20 years, the popular chain restaurant has sold the calendars. They have featured its official mascot, cows, doing and saying comical things to help “spread their self-preservation message” and sell chicken sandwiches.

Not only are the calendars amusing, they are also popular because customers who buy the calendar get a free menu item each month.

Chick-fil-A described the 2018 Cow Calendar as something that “opens the door to delicious food and surprises and is your key to special monthly offers.”

Many fans will be craving the calendars come this holiday season.

One person even tweeted “Chick-fil-A is getting rid of the Cow Calendar omg what am I gonna buy myself for Christmas now?”

Chick-fil-A sent out an email Wednesday to tell its loyal Cow Calendar customers that the product will be discontinued. While it said it’s bittersweet to say goodbye to “the past 20 years of steers,” it quickly pivots to what it hopes customers will use instead of the calendar.

The restaurant is pushing its Chick‑fil‑A One product, which is available online and through an app, and will offer “free food rewards.”

And Chick-fil-A does not want to miss out on holiday revenue. In the email, the company said it is “stepping up our gift card game to make sure you have something to give those most special to you.”

Twitter has been filled with reactions from Cow Calendar lovers.

Some were angry, while others have said they are hurt — or are even “betrayed” — by the loss of the Cow Calendars.

One person has started a Twitter page Chick-fil-A calendar and has trademarked the website domain bringbackthecowcalendar.com. There’s even a Change.org petition.

Here’s what some customers who have lost their appetites over the decision are saying:

first toys r us and now chick fil a cow calendars ??? my childhood pic.twitter.com/7Cx4Ne5jJ2 — Katie McAdams (@kitkat_mcadams) July 18, 2018 feeling betrayed that Chick-fil-a would cancel the Cow Calendar — Jillian Hamilton (@jillianjh7) July 18, 2018 Getting the email from Chick Fil A saying they're retiring the cow calendar after this year is honestly the worst news I've gotten in a while — Matt (@_mattpad) July 18, 2018 I can handle Chick-fil-A being closed on Sunday and even that they don’t have chicken tortilla soup year round. But discontinuing Cow Calendar is breaking my heart. — Punxsutawney Phil (@galaxymacbeth) July 18, 2018 Chick-Fil-A getting rid of the Cow Calendar is the most offensive thing to happen in 2018. — Justin (@justinjfl) July 18, 2018

they’re getting rid of the cow calendar at chick fil a pic.twitter.com/VEKhVivH9E — tommy (@melotommy_) July 18, 2018 Chick-fil-A is retiring the cow calendar after 20 years. What's the point of even knowing what day it is if I'm not getting that information from a marginally literate cow? — Angus Dwyer (@AngusDwyer) July 18, 2018 how to know you're southern 101:

chick fil a just said they're doing away with the cow calendars and i actually teared up? ?? ?? ? ? — al: chan’s a hufflepuff (@leemin_homg) July 18, 2018 Just got an e-mail informing me that the Chick-fil-A Cow Calendar Card is being retired at years end. Bittersweet news. I'll be sure to embrace the final five months with my current cards. — Kevin Connors (@KevCons) July 18, 2018 Chick-Fil-A is doing away with it's cow calendar!?!?!?!?!?!? — Benjie Stetler (@sethamin) July 18, 2018

Chick-fil-A really canceled the cow calendar! pic.twitter.com/VevZMFvO9a — Lace of Spade (@silkyflowsick) July 18, 2018 Chick-fil-a is cancelling their Cow Calendars and I am livid.

Those calendars are the only reason I have survived school, and saved money on chikin.

This week has been such an emotional roller coaster. — Trace Jenkins (@Tracej13) July 18, 2018 Chick Fil A: I have an idea



Me: What



Chick Fil A: let’s take away the brownies



Me:



Chick Fil A: and Cole Slaw



Me:



Chick Fil A: and Chicken salad



Me:



Chick Fil A: and Cow Calendars



Me:



Chick Fil A: Try our new superfood salad though



Me: smh pic.twitter.com/xA7D9eOjzg — Max (@Msenoff226) July 18, 2018 Chick-fil-A: We’re retiring the .@ChickfilA Cow Calendar at the end of 2018



Me: pic.twitter.com/AiBAqMU6ZN — Laurie Seubert (@LASeubert) July 18, 2018