Friday the 13th turned out to be lucky for these co-workers playing the SC Lottery

Buying a lottery ticket on Friday the 13th was good luck for a group of co-workers at a Spartanburg business.

The seven office workers were continuing a tradition of buying a South Carolina Education Lottery ticket as a group, and they were rewarded with a Powerball win.

Although they did not win the grand prize, they matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the red Powerball number — so their jackpot paid out $50,000, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.

“I’ve always thought ‘13’ was a lucky number,” one of the co-workers said to the S.C. Education Lottery. “I knew one day we were going to win.”

While the winning numbers came out last Saturday, the group didn’t check the ticket until Tuesday, according to S.C. Education Lottery. A group member went to the store where the ticket was purchased, but discovered the $50,000 prize was more than the store could cash — prompting a group text asking “if anyone was going to Columbia?”

The rest of the group then chimed in, with one person asking, “Will I have to come back to work?” to which everyone answered, “Yes!” according to a news release from the Education Lottery.





That’s because each of the members will get about $7,000 — before taxes.

“This win is fun money for us,” they told the S.C. Education Lottery, which said the group overcame odds of 1-in-913,129 to win their Powerball prize.