Democrat James Smith hires former Clinton campaign staffer as new campaign manager

Democratic candidate for S.C. governor James Smith on Friday named Scott Hogan, who played a role in Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, as his campaign manger.
Hiring Hogan will add stability to a campaign that has been without a campaign manager since June, when Smith cut ties with Mike McCauley.
“Scott has the skills, experience and drive to take our campaign to victory in this race,” Smith said in a statement. “We have a strong staff that is deeply rooted in South Carolina, and Scott brings the ability to forge it all into a winning combination.”
Smith will face Gov. Henry McMaster in the November general election.
This story will be updated.
Comments