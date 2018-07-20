Democrat James Smith hires former Clinton campaign staffer as new campaign manager

Democratic candidate for S.C. governor James Smith on Friday named Scott Hogan, who played a role in Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, as his campaign manger.

Hiring Hogan will add stability to a campaign that has been without a campaign manager since June, when Smith cut ties with Mike McCauley.

“Scott has the skills, experience and drive to take our campaign to victory in this race,” Smith said in a statement. “We have a strong staff that is deeply rooted in South Carolina, and Scott brings the ability to forge it all into a winning combination.”

Smith will face Gov. Henry McMaster in the November general election.

This story will be updated.