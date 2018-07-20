SC alligator eats family dog. Now, DNR is looking for it

An alligator killed a Labrador dog Thursday night. Now The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is searching for the reptile.

Andrew Grosse with DNR confirmed to WBTW that the department received a call from a family in the Cypress River Plantation community around 9 p.m. on Thursday reporting the gator sighting.

The family said an alligator ate the family dog earlier that evening. According to WBTW, an officer responded to the call but was unable to locate the gator or the dog. Agents with DNR are still looking for the culprit, but Friday’s heavy rains are making the search difficult.

Alligators are more active during the summer months as they search for food in areas near freshwater. The University of Georgia’s ecology department recommends if you see an alligator, to leave it alone and making contact. They especially encourage to not harass the gator or try to feed it. Feeding an alligator can make it more aggressive, according to DNR’s website.

For Horry and neighboring counties, the line to report an alligator sighting is 843-546-6062.