SC dentist sets hearts aflutter nationwide with sexy dance to Drake song, video views

A South Carolina dentist said he never expected to set hearts aflutter from coast to coast when he caved to his staff’s wishes and filmed himself sexy dancing while alone in his office.
Dr. Rich Constantine’s video prompted 17 million views and 84,000 comments in just 24 hours.
A California woman posted that she was going to fly cross country and make an appointment at Constantine Dental in Greenville, even though she has perfect teeth.
“Goodness gracious, I’m going to have to make an appointment and catch the next flight out of Cali...I have never seen such a fine specimen of a dentist!” posted Nina Butler Nicasio. “I always had nice teeth, but now, I think that I may have cavities, need a root canal and possibly braces.”
“I never could dream it would go like this,” Constantine told the Observer on Friday.
His sudden internet fame happened after the women who work at his office kept bugging him to enter the Drake-inspired “In My Feelings” challenge, he said.
When his staff went out for lunch Thursday, Constantine said, he finally decided to use his phone to film himself doing the “shiggy.”
The dance was invented after Drake released his “new No. 1 double album Scorpion” on June 29, Billboard magazine reported.
Internet comedian Shiggy “posted an Instagram video dancing to ‘In My Feelings,’ a song on the album, according to Billboard.
Shiggy’s #DoTheShiggy quickly became “the Internet’s latest dance-challenge craze,” Billboard reported.
Playing off the name of the song, Constantine told the Observer, he titled his video “In My Fillings.”
Constantine ended up winning the challenge, Greenville NBC-TV affiliate WYFF reported.
And the internet love notes keep piling up.
“I need my husband to drive me here bc I may be too weak from the fillings needed after I eat all this sugar,” Syrena Wolfe posted. “I’m changing my dentist to this one!”
If you’re also among the tens of thousands smitten by the dancing dentist, you might want to stop reading right here..
“Happily married to his hot wife for 13 years,” Constantine told the Observer.
