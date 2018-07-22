One SC toddler dead, another on life support after being pulled from swimming pools

A South Carolina 2-year-old died Saturday after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool, and another child is on life support after being pulled from a swimming pool the same day.
The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the toddler was found in a pool on Liberty Lane in Spartanburg on Saturday afternoon, according to FOX Carolina.
The boy, identified as 2-year-old Castiel Mack Grayson, died just before 6 p.m. at Spartanburg Medical Center, WSPA reported.
Additional details about the boy’s death were not immediately available, but an autopsy is pending and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and State Law Enforcement Division are investigating, according to WYFF.
In the Lowcountry community of Cottageville, family members frantically tried to resuscitate a 2-year-old girl who was pulled from a swimming pool, according to WCBD.
The girl was airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina, where she is on life support, reports WCSC.
This is at least the third death involving a South Carolina toddler found in a swimming pool since June 1. Last month, a 2-year-old died after being found unresponsive in a pool at an Aiken County home, and weeks later another 2-year-old died after being found unresponsive in a Greenville County pool.
Comments