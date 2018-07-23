South Carolina

July 23, 2018 1:58 PM

Video: Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach near 2nd Avenue South pier

By Hannah Strong

A waterspout made landfall near the 2nd Avenue South pier in Myrtle Beach on Monday afternoon, causing lifeguards to blow their whistles and call swimmers out of the water.

Adam Wiseman took a video from a Sandy Beach hotel balcony and said the waterspout looked like it came close to making landfall. He said he watched it over the water for close to 10 minutes before disappearing from his view and possibly touching the shoreline.

“I was tracking its path to see how close it got to shore,” he said. “It was probably about 100-150 yards away from me.”

