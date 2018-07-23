He was pulling over a motorcycle when a real cop showed up, SC sheriff’s office says

He had a badge, a gun and a car that was equipped with lights, siren, PA system and CB radio — and he was attempting to pull over a motorcycle rider Sunday in South Carolina, cops say.

What the man did not have was the authority, since he was not actually a law enforcement officer, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.

Mark Michael Church Landmeier was driving a gray Chevrolet Malibu just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday when a sheriff’s deputy saw him attempt to stop a motorcycle by using a flashing blue light, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy reported driving toward the vehicle with no visible markings, other than a North Carolina license plate, before it pulled away from the motorcycle and sped off.

SIGN UP

Mark Michael Church Landmeier Pickens County Detention Center

The sheriff’s office said Landmeier was soon stopped by the deputy, and the 21-year-old was arrested after confirming that he was not a law enforcement officer.

Upon closer inspection of the Chevy Malibu, which was registered to a third party in North Carolina, the sheriff’s office reported it found blue lights, an audible siren, a PA system and a CB radio hardwired into the car.

A Ruger .22-caliber pistol was also found in the car, along with a gold-colored badge with the words “Police Officer” in large font and the word “Explorer” in smaller print, according to the sheriff’s office.

Landmeier was taken to the Pickens County Detention Center, where he was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to jail records. His bond was set at a combined $5,000.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who had an encounter with someone operating an unmarked, gray Chevrolet Malibu as a law enforcement vehicle to call 864-898-5500.