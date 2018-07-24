They say ‘eat more chicken.’ Bojangle’s takes cue from Chick-fil-A, produces calendar

You may have heard the universal collective sigh last week when Chick-fil-A announced that it was canceling production of the beloved Cow Calendar.
Usually, the calendar would depict the Chick-fil-A cows in different situations, admonishing viewers to “eat mor chikin.”
Now, in a tounge-firmly-placed-in-cheek promotion, Bojangle’s is picking up where Chick-fil-A is leaving off — producing a monthly calendar featuring cute, fuzzy, barnyard animals — including cows. In a news release, Charlotte-based Bojangle’s asks “Feelin’ the Monday blues? We’ve got just the thing to get you in a better moooood: a free printable electronic 2019 Bojangles’ Barnyard Calendar.”
Anyone can go to the Bojangle’s website, www.Bojangles.com/calendar, and sign up by entering their email and zip code. Every month in 2019, you will receive a printable calendar, complete with a discounted coupon for “Bojangle’s udderly delicious” food.
A sneak peek of January 2019’s photo features ... cows!
