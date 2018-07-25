Nuclear fiasco hearing: State attorney slams SCE&G for insisting on secrecy

An attorney for South Carolina’s Office of Regulatory Staff blasted SCE&G Wednesday for insisting on secrecy in turning over its internal records for its ill-fated $9 billion nuclear reactor project.
The publicly traded investor-owned utility doesn’t deserve much confidentiality after spending so much money on “an expensive white elephant,” Regulatory Staff attorney Wallace Lightsey told a judge, referring the failed V.C. Summer nuclear power project in Fairfield County that ratepayers still are paying for in their monthly bills.
“I fail to see how documents relating to such a derelict project could have any legitimate claim to confidentiality,” Lightsey told Circuit Court Judge John Hayes, who presided over what is expected to be a daylong hearing in the historic York County Courthouse.
Instead, the records, once turned over to Regulatory Staff, should be subject to South Carolina’s Freedom of Information Act, Lightsey told Hayes. Regulatory Staff is the state agency that represents the interests of ratepayers, including those of SCE&G, in utility cases.
Lightsey spoke after one of SCE&G’s lawyers, Jon Chally of Atlanta, urged Hayes to make confidential many of the power company’s internal records.
Chally told the judge that ORS doesn’t have the legal authority to make decisions about what SCE&G documents should be released to the public. That decision should be left up to either the courts or the S.C. Public Service Commission, he said.
Chally also cited the state’s Freedom of Information Act, referring to provisions in the open records law that allow trade secrets and other sensitive data to be kept secret from the public.
“It’s not in the ORS’s ability ... to determine independently whether something is subject to the Freedom of Information Act,” Chally said.
The Lightsey-Chally exchange prompted Emory Smith, a top lawyer in the S.C. Attorney General’s office, to tell Judge Hayes that he should issue no confidentiality orders in the case.
“We don’t believe any order can override the Freedom of Information Act,” Smith said.
Judge Hayes issued no immediate decision and said he would take the matter under consideration.
Whether SCE&G’s internal records, which Regulatory Staff now has, should be made public was one of many issues arising from the failed nuclear power project discussed Wednesday in an all-day hearing. The hearing may extend into Thursday.
More than 35 lawyers were on hand to argue a range of issues, including whether lawsuits against Santee Cooper — now before Hayes — should be placed on hold. The state-owned utility, the junior partner in the V.C. Summer expansion project, has filed a motion with S.C. Supreme Court asking for it to take up lawsuits against it.
Last October, the Supreme Court assigned Hayes to preside over all state lawsuits stemming from the failed nuclear venture.
More than 20 lawsuits have been filed in state and federal courts. Hundreds of millions of dollars are on the line, including whether 2.7 million ratepayers for SCE&G and Santee Cooper will have to continue to pay for the failed nuclear plants in their monthly bills.
