Lowcountry Sunday school teacher, father of 5 faces 60 years on child porn charges

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Monday who possessed hundreds videos and images of children as young as 3 engaged in sex acts, according to a press release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
Some of those images showed children being raped, reported ABC News 4.
Charleston County resident Donald Edward Gresh, Jr., faces half a dozen charges of child pornography. Gresh’s bond is set at $105,000.
Those charges include second and third degree counts of sexual exploitation of minor. Gresh, 62, faces up to 60 years in prison.
Gresh admitted to ownership of the computers where the files were stored. He also shared some of those images online, according to the Sheriff’s Office’s investigation.
The videos depicted children aged 3 to 13 engaging sexual acts with men, women, and animals, reported WCBD News.
Gresh wrote in his LinkedIn profile that he taught adult Sunday School and played in the Praise Band at his church.
“I am a family man. I love my three daughters, two sons, son in law, daughters in law (sic) and 5 grandkids,” Gresh wrote.
Gresh opened Edge of America Insurance Agency in 2014, where he has worked as senior managing partner, according to to his LinkedIn profile.
Police searched Gresh’s business on the Savannah Highway in Charleston County in March, WCSC reported.
