This SC college has the highest average wages of all graduates in the state

Graduates of Wofford College make more money, on average, than those from any other small college in South Carolina, a new study found.

The average wage of Wofford alumni is $58,100 per year, according to the study published by careers website Zippia. Compared to other states, Wofford was in the upper-middle part of the pack, but still far behind the highest earning school, University of Maryland-Baltimore, where graduates earn an average of $102,900 per year, according to the study.

Last year, Zippia released a similar study that included larger universities and found Clemson alumni had the highest average wages in the state, earning an average of $48,950 per year.

Zippia conducted the study by comparing data from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard that showed the average wage of each college’s graduates 10 years after graduation. The study included only four-year institutions and did not factor in community colleges.

SIGN UP

Though the study says Wofford alumni are the highest paid, they’re not the most likely to get jobs. That distinction goes to graduates of The Citadel, according to another recent report from Zippia.

But the high earnings don’t come for free. Before scholarships or other financial aid, the sticker price for an education at Wofford — a private school located in Spartanburg — is $56,530 per year, according to the website.