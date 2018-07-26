He was cutting grass when his lawnmower slid into a pond where he drowned, SC coroner says

A man was killed Tuesday when the lawnmower he was using crashed into a pond, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office said, according to postandcourier.com.

While cutting grass at a subdivision in Summerville, the lawnmower Tomas Gomez Patishtan was using “slid down the embankment into the pond,” deputy coroner Christina Harrison said, per abcnews4.com.

According to the coroner’s office, Patishtan’s “cause of death is drowning,” counton2.com reported. He was pronounced dead just after 4 p.m. at Summerville Medical Center.

A man who lives in the subdivision said he performed CPR on Patishtan until medical responders arrived, according to abcnews4.com.

The 29-year-old from Mexico was working for REA Landscape Management, which said the death was a “tremendous loss” for the company, live5news.com reported.

Patishtan’s death is being investigated by the Summerville Police Department, according to counton2.com.

It is also being investigated by the South Carolina Occupational Heath and Safety Administration, which said “it is looking for workplace violations,” per live5news.com.

