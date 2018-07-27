Man grabbed Waffle House employee by the necktie and hit her to the ground, report says

A Waffle House employee says a man hit her, tried to choke her and pushed her to the ground while she was at work Wednesday night.

The assault took place at the restaurant on Garner Road in Spartanburg, S.C., according to a police incident report.

A man in the restaurant tried to trip the 25-year-old victim before grabbing her by the necktie, hitting her and trying to choke her.

He then held onto the necktie as he pushed her to the floor, where she hit her head, according to the report.

The woman had visible wounds on her hand and elbow when police arrived at the scene, the report said.

Witnesses told police the man and a friend left the restaurant in a white Suzuki SUV.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

The restaurant has surveillance cameras but employees told Spartanburg police they would have to issue a subpoena for the video, the police report said.