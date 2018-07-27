Update: The latest on SC Sen. Greg Hembree’s condition after brain aneurysm

South Carolina State Senator Greg Hembree was hospitalized Thursday after suffering a brain aneurysm at his home, according to his daughter Nora Hembree Battle, but has experienced no neurological impacts.
The senator is expected to make a full recovery without needing surgery.
He was taken to a local hospital and was conscious and awake Thursday night, she said.
“He’s okay, he will be in the hospital for a while,” Hembree Battle said. “EMTs were great and got him to the hospital fast.”
The 57-year-old Republican has served as South Carolina’s District 28 senator representing Horry and Dillon counties since 2013. Before that, he was the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor, a position now held by Jimmy Richardson.
“The prognosis is good and we appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers,” Hembree Battle said, adding that family is asking for privacy. “He’s got some recovering to do, but everything is looking good. He’s strong.”
According to a South Carolina Senate news release, “doctors expect a full recovery and a return to his life with no restrictions.”
The release said Hembree experienced no neurological impacts from the aneurysm, and will be closely monitored by doctors in the hospital for several weeks. The release noted that Hembree is not expected to require surgery.
“It’s obviously a very stressful event but he’s got his kids here and he’s surrounded by family and still cracking jokes,” Hembree Battle said.
Hembree is an attorney with the law firm Monckton Hembree and Humphries. He and his wife Renee Hembree live in Little River and attend Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church.
