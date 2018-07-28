Separated from parents, immigrant children staying in SC reunited with family

Five immigrant children who were housed in South Carolina are reunited with their families, according to multiple news sources.
The Post and Courier’s Hannah Alani is reporting that the children, ages 7 to 11, were placed back with their families after being separated at the border under a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal entry by the Trump administration.
A July 26 deadline by a federal judge to place children back with their family was met in the case of the children who were placed in South Carolina.
The children were placed with foster parents during their stay in South Carolina by Lutheran Services Carolinas, according to ABC New 4 in Charleston
The Post and Courier says one child was with Lutheran Services for a short period before she was reunited with an aunt in California. Another child was reunited with her father in Texas on July 18. Two bothers got back with their mother on July 22 in Phoenix. The last child, a 7-year-old girl, was escorted by Lutheran Services Carolinas to Texas to be with her mother on July 24.
While staying in South Carolina, Rebecca Gibson of Lutheran Services said she’d never seen the girl cry, but the 7-year-old came to tears when she saw her mother.
“She was really kind of stoic, a brave little girl,” Gibson told the Post and Courier. “When she saw her mom, she was definitely crying and so was the mom.”
