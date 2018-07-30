He was found with a machete after threatening to kill people at SC church, cops say

A South Carolina man was arrested Sunday when he was found with a machete after threatening to kill parishioners at church law enforcement told live5news.com.

Multiple people who were attending services at St. James United Methodist Church told the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office they heard Lester Frederick Simmons making threats as they arrived Sunday morning, counton2.com reported.

The sheriff’s office said the 51-year-old Johns Island man entered the church and “threatened to kill churchgoers for unknown reasons,” according to postandcourier.com.

Churchgoers asked Simmons to leave, then called the sheriff’s office, reported live5news.com.

Sheriff’s deputies located Simmons at a service station near the church in possession of a machete, abcnews4.com reported.

Simmons did not use the machete to threaten people at the church and no injuries were reported, according to postandcourier.com.

The machete was confiscated when Simmons was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery, counton2.com reported.

Simmons was taken to Al Cannon Detention Center, where his bond was set at $1,087.50, according to jail records.