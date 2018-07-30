A mock up image of what one recent grad’s resume may look like on the side of a NASCAR race car through a partnership with beer company Natural Light. The photo is based on Chris Buescher racing at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 4, 2018.
A mock up image of what one recent grad’s resume may look like on the side of a NASCAR race car through a partnership with beer company Natural Light. The photo is based on Chris Buescher racing at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 4, 2018. Nigel Kinrade Provided by Natural Light spokesman Samuel Nadell
A mock up image of what one recent grad’s resume may look like on the side of a NASCAR race car through a partnership with beer company Natural Light. The photo is based on Chris Buescher racing at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 4, 2018. Nigel Kinrade Provided by Natural Light spokesman Samuel Nadell

South Carolina

Looking for a job? Natural Light wants to put your resume on a NASCAR racer

By Lucas Daprile

ldaprile@thestate.com

July 30, 2018 04:16 PM

Ever feel like you have a great resume, but you just can’t get enough eyes on it? Well, Natural Light is here to help.

The beer company will be placing the resume, photo and contact information on the side of Chris Buescher’s race car during the South Point 400 Race in Las Vegas, the company said in a news release.

“You worked hard in college and the struggle is real for graduates across America as you begin the hunt for a full-time job,” the news release said. “Employers can receive over 80 entry-level resumes in a single month, so now more than ever, job-seekers need to make themselves stand out.”

Natural Light — commonly referred to as “Natty Light” — is popular among college students for its low cost and 30-can case size. The winner of the contest will be announced Sept. 10, just before the South Point 400 on Sept. 16.

To enter, participants must:

  • be over the age of 21

  • send their resumes to NattyRaceResume@naturallight.com

  • submit before the Aug. 6 deadline.

  Comments  