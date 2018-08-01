Man dies after being shot in South Carolina home invasion

Police say a man shot and killed on a South Carolina island was a victim of a home invasion.
Charleston police officers were called to a home on James island shortly after 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.
The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Cole Smith.
Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis says officers found the victim in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. Smith was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina where he died.
No arrests have been made. Investigators have not released a possible motive or other details.
