Train derails in South Carolina. Here’s what we know

A train derailed Wednesday morning in eastern York County near the Catawba River.

Four Norfolk Southern cars derailed near the intersection of Cureton Ferry Road and Rowells Road near the major highways S.C. 21 and S.C. 5, said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management director.

No one was injured, police and emergency officials said.

The derailment happened around 7 a.m and was reported to county officials soon afterward, Haynes said.

No environmental problems have been reported, Haynes said.

One of the train cars is a tanker that was empty but has the capacity to carry hazardous materials, said Haynes and Mike Lewis of the emergency management office.

“There is no threat to the public - it is just a question now of getting the scene cleared,” Haynes said.

The derailment is the second in York County in 2018 and third in the area. A train derailed in Lancaster County earlier this summer after a derailment in Fort Mill this spring.

S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control officials have been called to the scene.

Vehicle traffic was temporarily rerouted but by 9 a.m was flowing with few impediments, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s office.

Check back for updates on this developing story.