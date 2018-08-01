Wells Fargo fined more than $2 billion for mortgage abuses

The U.S. Attorney’s office in California said Wednesday it is fining Wells Fargo more than $2 billion for mortgages it made and sold in the run-up to the financial crisis, the latest blow to the San Francisco-based bank.

Wells has agreed to pay the $2.09 billion penalty for allegedly misrepresenting the quality of the residential loans, which cost investors billions of dollars when they soured, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of California said. The bank, which has a large presence in Charlotte, knew the loans were not of the quality that Wells represented, according to the allegations.





“Abuses in the mortgage-backed securities industry led to a financial crisis that devastated millions of Americans,” acting U.S. Attorney Alex Tse said in a statement. “Today’s agreement holds Wells Fargo responsible for originating and selling tens of thousands of loans that were packaged into securities and subsequently defaulted.”

Wells Fargo did not immediately provide comment.

The fine comes as Wells Fargo continues to grapple with fallout over a massive scandal involving fake customer accounts that erupted in 2016, as well as other scandals and government investigations.

In April, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency fined Wells $1 billion over claims of improper mortgage and auto-lending practices that harmed consumers.