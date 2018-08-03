Colleges spent millions lobbying the SC legislature, but what has it bought them?

Colleges and universities have spent $8 million lobbying the state legislature in the last nine years, but are they any better off because of it?

In terms of state appropriations, maybe not. As the schools and the organizations representing them spent more on lobbying, they actually got less money from the state, according to S.C. Ethics Commission documents and state budget documents.

After the Great Recession — namely, between 2009 and 2015 — colleges were spending less each year on lobbying, yet were recovering funding they lost before the financial collapse.

However, in 2016 and 2017, colleges and universities began spending more money on lobbying, records show. Though 2016 and 2017 saw increased state funding, there is still a negative correlation between how much higher education spends on lobbyists and how much money colleges get from the state.

“Higher education spending has been a product of lottery money coming in and the Great Recession,” said state Sen. Brad Hutto, an Orangeburg Democrat who is on the Education Committee. He said lobbyists have nothing to do with how much money is allocated to colleges, but that he does consider them a “useful function to us in terms of making policy.”

For example, sometimes during committee meetings, senators will ask a lobbyist to answer questions about the university’s position on a bill or to seek information pertinent to a law, Hutto said.

It’s important to note The State’s analysis doesn’t prove lobbyists are ineffective. It just shows that increased lobbyist spending, since the Great Recession, hasn’t been directly associated with increased funding.

“The way higher education has been underfunded in the last 10 years, it would indicate the lobbying is not paying off,” said John Crangle, a S.C. government watchdog and candidate for state legislature.

Universities defend the use of lobbyists.

“Government relations is an essential role at USC,” University of South Carolina spokesman Jeff Stensland said in a statement. “Each year there are hundreds of bills and provisos introduced that would impact our operations. Our government relations team is responsible for tracking each of those through the legislative process and providing input to members about how they will impact, positively or negatively, university operations.

“You could argue that cuts may have been even worse had it not been for consistent advocacy,” Stensland said.

The University of South Carolina has spent $44,145 on lobbying so far in 2018. Last year, it spent $98,717, S.C. Ethics Commission records show. Lobbying efforts typically focus on increasing money for need-based scholarships, reforming how certain projects are approved, and for this coming session, focusing on a bill that would represent a sea change in how S.C. higher education is funded.

Crangle said he thinks lobbyists aren’t as effective as they’re made out to be.

“I think a lot of lobbyists are con artists,” Crangle said. “They make their client think they’re getting results.”

Clemson University and S.C. Independent Colleges and Universities, a nonprofit advocacy group for 20 private colleges throughout the state, have been the biggest spenders on lobbyists. So far this year, Clemson has spent $68,333 and S.C. Independent Colleges and Universities has spent $50,177.

All colleges and universities have spent $373,671 lobbying state lawmakers in 2018. That’s about 4 percent of the $10 million total spent on lobbying this year, ethics data show.

“Clemson’s governmental relations work goes beyond simply trying to secure more funds for the university,” Clemson spokesman Mark Land wrote in a statement. “It also involves working with lawmakers on matters of policy as they relate to higher education, serving as an information source for lawmakers and state agencies and more.

“It would be an oversimplification to gauge the value of a university’s governmental relations work solely by the amount of state funding the institution receives.”

Clemson’s lobbyist spending in 2017 was higher than is currently listed on the ethics website, Land said. While the state website lists Clemson as spending $180,983 on lobbying, the university actually spent $200,476 in 2017, Land said. It’s not the first time this has happened.

The university with the most outsized influence — that is, dollars spent on lobbying versus number of enrolled students — is the Medical University of South Carolina. For every student, MUSC spent $112 on lobbying in 2017. USC spent $3.74 on lobbying per undergraduate and Clemson spent $9.33.

MUSC’s lobbyists provide “guidance and information related to a variety of public health, research, education, and patient care-related policies,” spokeswoman Heather Woolwine write in a statement. “It’s also important to note that no other institution in this state has the responsibility at the level that MUSC does to help shape and deliver public health policy at the state and regional level.”

But for private schools, which receive no state money, “The single most important issue is to maximize the amount of student aid available,” said Mike LeFever, the president of S.C. Independent Colleges and Universities.

The private college organization has three part-time lobbyists. LeFever, who lobbies on behalf of the organization part-time, is the only on-staff lobbyist. There are two other lobbyists whom the organization contracts with. LeFever’s organization spent $108,624 on lobbying last year, and has spent $50,177 so far this year, on lobbying.

That figure factors in the portion of his salary he spends lobbying and the other two contracted lobbyists, who each make roughly $30,000 from the contract, LeFever said.

“My association believes (lobbying) is helpful,” LeFever said. “I measure my success by the state’s tuition grant program, which has seen some small increases.”

“More importantly, you have a seat at the table,” LeFever said of lobbying.