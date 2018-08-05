Director of South Carolina parks retires same way he started

State Parks Director Phil Gaines spent his last day before his retirement the same way he spent his first day on the job back in 1982 — weed eating, cleaning the bathrooms and taking out the trash.
Gaines retired Thursday to take a job as a professor at Clemson University's Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management School.
He worked his final day at Kings Mountain State Park in Blacksburg, doing the things rangers do each day, the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism said in a news release.
"Phil is leaving the Park Service in much better shape than it was when he took over in 2005. His amazing feat is eclipsed only by the amazing person that he is," said Duane Parrish, director of the department.
Gaines helped South Carolina's 47 state parks go from some place the state just watched over to successfully marketing themselves as natural and cultural destinations, Parrish said.
One of the first things Gaines was asked to do was make the state parks as self-sufficient as possible. Parks generate $27 million in revenue now, nearly paying for themselves. They were generating about $18 million a year when Gaines took over in 2005.
Gaines spent a year at Kings Mountain State Park after he was hired in May 1982. He was promoted in 1983 as superintendent of Lake Wateree State Park. In 1994, he moved to the parks headquarters in Columbia, becoming assistant director in 2000 and director in 2005.
"I gave a lot of myself to state parks and this agency, but I've received so much more in return," Gaines said in a statement. "I've met people who have changed my life and who have become lifelong friends. My hope is I left my mark and that the foundation is deep and strong, and that the next generation is ready to do some good stuff."
