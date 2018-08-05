Homeowner shot dead in SC home invasion

One person was killed during an early-morning home invasion in the Lowcountry on Sunday.
North Charleston police officers responded to a reported home invasion at a house on Salamander Road around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to WCBD. There, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.
“The initial investigation found that a number of people were inside the house when two to three unknown males entered the house through the front door,” North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor said, according to WCSC.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that the gunfire followed a fight inside the home.
A witness told WCIV that the homeowner was the person who was killed.
Additional details were not available, and the victim has not yet been identified by the coroner.
