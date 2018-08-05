Hilton Head lifeguard/ new reality star predicted to be Big Brother’s next winner, sources say

Spoiler Alert— A Hilton Head lifeguard, Tyler Cripsen, is the frontrunner for winning Big Brother Season 20, according to Gold Derby — a site that predicts ‘”Hollywood races.”
The website puts Cripsen, 23, with racetrack odds of 5/6. The second place choice, Sam Bledsoe, has odds of 5/1.
Big Brother Host Julie Chen also said in July that Cripsen is her “one to watch,” says an article from Entertainment Tonight.
About half the season is left with the show airing on June 27 and expected to run its final episode Sept. 19, according to Gold Derby.
Crispen is one of two “houseguests” with Hilton Head ties. Angela Rummans, 26-year-old fitness model, lives in Playa Vista, California but grew up on Hilton Head Island.
A simple Google search of Crispen will see the Internet is buzzing with his name as he has played an instrumental role in the game so far this summer.
Soup Dirt published five fun facts about Crispen last month. The article talks about everything from his profession to his style in the house.
Fans of Crispen’s also saw him on Keven Hart’s “TKO” in July. The Hollywood Reporter, claims Crispen taped TKO prior to entering the Big Brother house.
Celebrity gossip publications — including US Weekly — have spent some time discussing alleged flirting between Crispen and another house-guest Kaitlyn Herman, who has a boyfriend outside the house.
While Rummans has not been making as big of waves in game-play, she has garnered some attention on the internet.
According to People, Rummans and another contestant made statements about “skin color in a way many felt was racially insensitive, and Rummans used the term “ghetto.’”
CBS later issued a statement saying those involved in inappropriate behavior and offensive comments were warned with future consequences an option, People reported. The statement did not name who was warned.
A third house guest also was scrutinized publicly for behavior that was unrelated to Rummans’ conversation.
House guests in the show are filmed 24/7 and are isolated from the outside world. Competitions narrow the number of contestants from 16 to one with the winner walking away with $500,000.
Comments