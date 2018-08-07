SC plant could be hurt by dispute over NC pastor detained in Turkey

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham says he is trying to prevent an Anderson County fiber plant from being harmed by a festering dispute between the U.S. and Turkey over a detained American pastor.
Before touring the Glen Raven plant north of Anderson on Monday afternoon, Graham took part in a conference call with National Security Advisor John Bolton and three other senators to discuss next steps in the dispute over pastor Andrew Brunson.
Brunson, who is from North Carolina, was arrested after a 2016 attempted coup in Turkey, and he remains under house arrest despite calls by U.S. officials for his release. Turkish officials have accused him of being a spy who was involved in the attempted coup.
Last week President Trump imposed sanctions on two top Turkish officials. Graham said U.S. officials are considering further sanctions that could sever the link between Glen Raven and one of its key suppliers of raw materials, which is in Turkey.
“What I want to do is make sure that the sanctions that we have on the table today are never implemented,” Graham said. “We need to stand down.”
Glen Raven President and CEO C.G. “Leib” Oehmig IV said any sanctions that prevent his company from obtaining raw materials “would be devastating.” He said 750 employees work at the plant on U.S. 178 that makes performance fibers for the furniture and automotive industries.
Graham, who visited Brunson in Turkey about three weeks ago, said he planned to speak to Turkey’s ambassador later Monday.
“We need to get Pastor Brunson home, back to the United States, and reset U.S.-Turkey relationships,” Graham said.
Graham, a Republican from Seneca who spent Sunday golfing with Trump at the president’s club in New Jersey, spoke out on a number of other topics during a news conference at the Glen Raven plant.
He said he supports the economic sanctions that Trump has re-imposed on Iran after pulling out of an international agreement that was meant to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
“Our goal should be as a nation to drive this regime into the ground without firing a shot,” he said.
Graham also expressed optimism that Trump’s willingness to put tariffs on foreign goods will enable the U.S. to reach fairer trade deals with Canada, Mexico, European nations and eventually China.
“Tariffs are not the best way to deal with this, but it’s the only way on the table right now,” he said.
While saying that tariffs could lead to “some pain” in South Carolina from increasing prices on consumer goods, Graham stressed, “I am with Trump.”
Graham said he hopes a revised North American Free Trade Agreement can be reached with Canada and Mexico this fall, followed by a pact to reduce trade barriers between the U.S. and Europe.
That would set the stage for pressuring China to adopt fairer trade policies, he said.
“The goal of President Trump is to unite the world against Chinese business practices that are outside the norm,” Graham said.
Graham also said he believes that Trump can negotiate a legislative deal on immigration that would address border security and also the status of young undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children by their parents. But he also said he has cautioned Trump about his threats to shut down the federal government unless an agreement is reached on immigration.
“We don’t need to shut the government down,” Graham said. “We need to fix a broken immigration system.”
While he backed Trump on Iran, trade and immigration reform, Graham said he does not agree with the president that the news media is the enemy of the American people.
“I think the press in America is a check-and-balance on power,” he said. “Without a free press I wouldn’t want to live in that country.”
