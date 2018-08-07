SC sending firefighters, volunteers as deadly wildfires ravage West Coast

More than a dozen South Carolina firefighters and volunteers are heading to the West Coast to help fight the deadly wildfires that have ravaged five states.
The S.C. Forestry Commission announced Tuesday that 14 wildland firefighters are heading west to help battle fires that have burned for days in California, Colorado, Oregon, Texas and Washington state.
The commission is not identifying the firefighters and said their work assignments fall under a wide range of roles from firefighters and heavy-equipment bosses to tractor plow operators, public information officers and resource unit leaders.
More than 14,000 firefighters have battled more than a dozen blazes around California in the past two weeks, The Sacramento Bee reported, and the two blazes burning just north of San Francisco on Monday became the largest wildfire in state history, destroying an area nearly the size of the city of Los Angeles.
At least nine people have died in the fires, according to CBS News.
“While South Carolina’s fire season, which typically peaks between November and April, was relatively mild, the western United States is experiencing another widespread and deadly series of conflagrations,” the S.C. Forestry Commission said in a release. “Because the western and southern fire seasons do not generally overlap, it is customary for Southern state forestry agencies to send its wildland fire personnel on western assignments when requested.”
In addition to the firefighters, the Palmetto State also is sending four volunteers from the American Red Cross to California. The volunteers will be running shelters and coordinating the supply and distribution of much-needed relief supplies, the agency said in a release.
Since the fires started, the Red Cross has put more than 1,000 workers on the ground, opened more than 20 shelters and provided more than 73,000 meals and snacks, the agency said.
Comments