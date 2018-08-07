Ex-Rep. Harrison wants judge to toss out SC special prosecutor Pascoe’s charges

Former S.C. Rep. Jim Harrison, R-Richland, and his lawyers will go before a state judge next week to ask that criminal charges against him be dismissed.
Harrison says that special prosecutor David Pascoe and a State Grand Jury lacked sufficient evidence to indict him on multiple criminal charges last October, according to a motion filed with the State Grand Jury. Harrison is also asking the judge to make Pascoe show what evidence he has.
All the charges against Harrison - statutory misconduct in office, common law misconduct and criminal conspiracy - concern about 12 years during which Harrison was an influential member of the S.C. House of Representatives. Harrison was in the Legislature from 1989 to 2012., when he retired.
In a counter motion, Pascoe asks State Judge Carmen Mullen to dismiss Harrison’s motion and asserts that the State Grand Jury spent “many hours” reviewing evidence against Harrison before indicting him last Oct. 18 on the various charges.
Mullen set a hearing for 2:30 pm on Aug. 15 at the Richland County courthouse.
The charges involve allegations that from 2000 to 2012, Harrison was secretly paid some $900,000 by the Richard Quinn consulting firm, according to indictments in the case and courtroom statements by Pascoe.
During much of that time, Harrison was chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Commission, through which 40 percent of all House legislation passes.
While in office, Harrison violated state law by keeping the Quinn payments secret, Pascoe has said in hearings. During those years, the Quinn firm lobbied in the Legislature for various clients, including numerous influential corporations and groups, such as SCANA, Blue/Shield, the University of South Carolina and Palmetto Health hospitals., Pascoe has charged.
In his motion to Judge Carmen Mullen, Harrison attorney Reggie Lloyd tells the judge that the money that Harrison got from Richard Quinn & Associates was payment only for various “political campaign consulting duties” and that he did no specific work for Quinn’s clients who had business before the General Assembly.
Specifically, Harrison is asking for a preliminary hearing - a pretrial proceeding where a prosecutor has to show a judge he has sufficient evidence to show that a defendant has likely committed a crime.
Pascoe declined comment Tuesday.
Lloyd said he is hopeful that Judge Mullen will throw the charges out. But if Mullen doesn’t dismiss the charges, Harrison’s trial could take place in October, he said.
Harrison is looking forward to being acquitted, Lloyd said. “We have asserted all along that Jim Harrison is innocent.”
Since 2014, three sitting S.C. House members and one state senator have resigned as part of plea deals with Pascoe after they were indicted on misconduct in office charges. The three House members pleaded guilty and received probation. Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, pleaded guilty and has yet to be sentenced.
Pascoe’s investigators for the State Grand Jury include State Law Enforcement Division agents.
As part of Pascoe’s investigation, the Quinn consulting firm also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of failing to register as a lobbyist. Firm leader, Richard Quinn Sr., agreed to testify before the State Grand Jury as part of a plea agreement.
