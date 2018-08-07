Katie Arrington can walk again 6 weeks after deadly crash

S.C. Rep. Katie Arrington is walking again, six weeks after she was involved in a head-on collision that killed the driver of the other car.

On Tuesday, Arrington announced on Facebook Live that the cast she’s worn on her foot since leaving the hospital has been removed.

“I can walk again,” Arrington said while panning the camera down to her cast-free foot.

I just need to say ‘thank you’ to everyone across the nation, in South Carolina, in the Lowcountry, who has offered their prayers and well-wishes to me,” Arrington said.

Arrington sustained a fracture in her back and several broken ribs after her car was struck by a driver heading the wrong way on June 22 near Charleston, just a week after the first-term Summerville lawmaker defeated U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in the Republican primary for Congress in the 1st District.

She spent a week in the hospital, undergoing several major surgeries, including the removal of a portion of her small intestine and a portion of her colon. She went home in a wheelchair with one leg in a cast.

The cast was even visible when Arrington traveled to Washington, D.C., to have her photo taken with President Donald Trump.

.@realDonaldTrump - Thank you for taking the time to meet last week, discussing our beloved Lowcountry of South Carolina, and signing the cast! Official White House Photo by Myles Cullen. pic.twitter.com/zgCCttHArG — Rep. Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) July 31, 2018

Joe Cunningham, Arrington’s Democratic opponent who briefly stopped campaigning after the accident, tweeted his support for Arrington’s recovery. “Wonderful news,” Cunningham said. “Happy to see this.”

Wonderful news. Happy to see this. https://t.co/xmfWR4ZqwI — Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) August 7, 2018

In Tuesday’s video, Arrington seemed eager to get back to work ahead of November’s election.

“On a side note, I can drive, so I’m hitting the campaign trail hard,” she said.