77-year-old went to gun show where loaded weapons weren’t allowed. He got shot, SC cops say

It’s the second rule listed by the South Carolina Arms Collectors Association — “No loaded firearms allowed on the show premises.”

In spite of that regulation, and other safety precautions reported by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, a 77-year-old man was shot at the Gun & Knife Show last Saturday.

This was the same gun show at Jamil Temple that, The State reported, more than 100,000 rounds of ammunition and five assault-style weapons were stolen.

While both incidents occurred on the same day at the same event, they are not related.

No charges are expected in the shooting, according to the sheriff’s department, which called it “an accidental shooting.”

According to the incident report, a husband and wife walked up to a table where that vendor was trading a Smith & Wesson model 686 handgun for a .22 Browning. ,The woman asked to see the .22.

The woman told the sheriff’s department she picked up the gun and “pulled the trigger” as she was passing it to her husband.

The husband said that, as his wife was passing him the gun “he felt he put pressure on the trigger” and the gun “discharged,” according to the incident report.

The woman said she heard a gunshot as she was passing the gun to her husband, but “didn’t know it came from the same gun,” the sheriff’s department reported.

Before the gun was fired, it was “zip-tied for safety purposes,” and the vendor said he “checked the clip and it was empty,” according to the incident report.

Although zip ties do not meet the ATF’s definition of safety device for a gun, they are required per the SC Arms Collectors Association’s third rule. The purpose for having a gun’s “action tied” is to show that the gun is not loaded and can’t be fired, ABC news reported.

The 77-year-old man was at another table when he was hit, the sheriff’s department said.

The first deputy who responded to the sound of gunfire reported that he found the 77-year-old “being treated for a gunshot wound to his left leg outside the knee,” by other people attending the gun show who were reported to be a doctor and a medic.

The 77-year-old was taken to an area hospital, with what the sheriff’s department described as “not a life-threatening injury.”

The S.C. Arms Collectors Association will hold another gun show this weekend in Greenville’s TD Convention Center. They are scheduled to return to Jamil Temple on Nov. 10 and 11.