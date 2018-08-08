After Las Vegas, Charleston shootings, another SC city considers bump stock ban

After Columbia became the first city in the nation to ban bump stocks, Charleston may soon follow suit.
The city’s Public Safety Committee is considering an ordinance Thursday that would prohibit the gun enhancement that can make semi-automatic weapons mimic their automatic counterparts.
The new law would not only ban the controversial bump stock, but also other “firearm enhancements” such as the trigger crank, according to the proposed ordinance. Anyone with those items could be convicted of a misdemeanor under the new law, if the ordinance passes.
The decision to consider the ban comes after the shooting in Las Vegas, where 59 were killed and hudreds more injured by a man using a gun equipped with a bump stock. The ordinance called the massacre “the worst mass shooting in American history.”
Authors of the ordinace also argue if a bump stock had been used in the Charleston shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, many more people would have died.
In the ordinance, authors stated their ban wouldn’t violate any existing U.S. or South Carolina laws prohibiting the regulation of guns. The bump stock was declared a firearm part in 2010 by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, according to the ordinance.
The Second Amendment doesn’t extend to firearm parts, and S.C. code only prohibits cities from regulating “firearms, ammunition, components of firearms or any combination of these things,” according to the ordinance.
After Columbia passed a ban on bump stocks in December 2017, a bill was introduced in the S.C. State House that would stop local governments from regulating firearms accessories. That bill never passed.
Richland County passed a bump stock ban of its own in May. That ban also included trigger cranks.
Charleston’s ban would include some exceptions. U.S. military members and law enforcement would be able to carry a bump stock during the “course of their duties and training,” according to the ordinance. Bump stocks that are stored in containers separate from firearms would also be allowed in the city.
